Faltine leads Travis over Kempner 10-0 in Jones’ last district game

By Bill McCaughey

For the Fort bend star

Sammy Faltine gave up one hit and struck out 12 in five innings as Travis beat Kempner 10-0 last Friday night at Travis High School.

The game was the last district game for Kempner coach Marcus Jones, as he is retiring at the end of this season.

Travis scored early as Faltine singled to lead off the game and scored on Kevin Ortiz’s single. Ortiz then scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Hamman to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead after one inning.

In the third inning, Faltine led off with a double and scored on Bobby Lada’s double. Lada then scored on an Ortiz single, making the score 4-0 after three innings.

The Tigers ended the game in the fifth inning when the first three batters walked to load the bases. One run scored when Koby Dutka became the fourth batter to walk. A ground out, a fielder’s choice and Faltine’s second double of the night made it 9-0. The game ended when Faltine scored on an infield error.

“All of my pitches were working tonight and Kevin (Ortiz) did a good job behind the plate tonight. He caught me last year and we have been playing together since middle school so I am comfortable when he is behind the plate,” Faltine said. “I got three good pitches to hit tonight and was able to drive them. It was a good night.”

Kempner head coach Marcus Jones is retiring at the end of this season after 33 years of coaching, the last eight as Kempner’s head coach. He reached the 300-win club this season, and after coaching his youngest son Kendall, a senior, this year, has decided it’s time for new adventures.

“I am going to try to stick around the game, somehow, somewhere. It’s just time. My youngest son is graduating this year and that played a part in it. I want to spend time with my family. I have a special needs son who is 22 years old and my wife has been handling most of his care. It’s time I took over some of that care. We also want to do some of the things we haven’t been able to do in the past. We may even go on spring break some year,” Jones said. “It’s time. I have had a good run and it’s time to go.”

Jones teaches advanced geometry at Kempner and serves as an assistant football coach. “Coach Jones is one of the best coaches I have ever had the privilege to work with. He is a true professional. He gets everything out of his players and they truly love to play for him,” Kempner Athletic Coordinator and head football coach Darrin Andrus said. “He is just as good of a football coach as he is a baseball coach, and he possesses all the qualities you look for in a coach. He is a great Christian man, husband, and father.”