Family Fun Day is Saturday at ballpark

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

Come out with your family and spend the day at Constellation Field Saturday as the Fort Bend Star and the Sugar Land Skeeters present the second annual Family Fun Day.

Family Fun Day is free and will be held from 2:30-6 p.m., leading up to the baseball game against the Somerset Patriots.

The event will feature several fun activities for children and families along with more than 50 vendors presenting information about a variety of topics, including summer camps, schools, hospitals, churches, vacation Bible schools, music schools, retailers, doctors, dentists and so much more.

This is a day that will showcase the best of summer events and activities in the greater Fort Bend County area. It will be like a one-stop-shopping event for parents to learn about things they can do for and with their children over the summer.

Kids can participate in many activities throughout the day. Activities include having a photo taken with the Skeeters mascot Swatson, visiting with and getting autographs from Skeeters players, playing on the Skeeters playground and bounce houses, walking around the Skeeters outfield and enjoying food purchased from the Skeeters food kiosks.

As a bonus, the first 100 visitors will receive a ticket to a Skeeters game! The top sponsors of the event include Evolution Rx and Zentigue. Limited sponsorship and vendor space are still available and can be obtained by calling 281-690-4200.

Family Fun Day is a free event, and registration is requested, but not required, by visiting www.fortbendstar.com, or calling 281-690-4200. For more information, see page 3 of this week’s paper.