Fastest in nation February 19, 2019 by Staff Reports Leave a Comment Stafford High senior Ryan Martin has the fastest 100-meter time among high school students in the United States this season. He ran 10.42 seconds at a track meet at Katy Seven Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 16. Last May, Martin ran 10.41 seconds at the UIL Class 4A state meet in Austin. (Submitted photo)
