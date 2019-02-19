Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Fastest in nation

Stafford High senior Ryan Martin has the fastest 100-meter time among high school students in the United States this season. He ran 10.42 seconds at a track meet at Katy Seven Lakes on Saturday, Feb. 16. Last May, Martin ran 10.41 seconds at the UIL Class 4A state meet in Austin. (Submitted photo)

