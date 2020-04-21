FBCA fine arts director wins big at state art exhibition

On March 6, Fort Bend Christian Academy Director of Fine Arts Robert Sanders was included in the 13th installment of The Rising Eyes of Texas and took some top honors.

Sanders received one of the six top prizes, earning honorable mention for his metal and ceramics piece titled, “Numinous Glory.”

The Rising Eyes of Texas is a juried exhibition held by Rockport Center for the Arts for undergraduate and graduate students in the visual arts.

The exhibition held the work of 40 selected artists from 21 universities across Texas.

In addition to being FBCA’s fine arts director, Sanders is working on obtaining a master’s degree in fine arts from Houston Baptist University.

According to a news release from FBCA, Rudolf Otto, an early 20th-century German theologian, coined the term ‘numinous’ to designate the non-rational part of religious experience.

“In my work, I have attempted to capture the nature of the numinous,” Sanders said in the news release. “I hope the audience will experience what makes them fearful yet fascinated, awed yet attracted, and the powerful, personal feeling of being overwhelmed and inspired at the same time.”

For more information on Fort Bend Christian Academy’s fine arts program, visit fortbendchristian.org/.