FBCA names valedictorian, salutatorian

Fort Bend Christian Academy announced Monday that Oluwadamisi “Damisi” Akinpelu was named its Class of 2020 valedictorian.

Elizabeth Bernstein was named the class salutatorian.

Akinpelu been a member of school organizations such as the Debate Club, the Spanish Club, the theatre program and the basketball team in his time at FBCA.

He has also served as co-president and chaplain of Student Council, vice president of National English Honor Society, secretary of National Honor Society and president of Mu Alpha Theta.

Bernstein has served in various leadership roles at FBCA, including president of Big

Sister Club, vice president of National Honor Society and Student Council, president of National Honor Society, co-president of Student Council and treasurer of Spanish Honor Society.

She is also a member of the National English Honor Society, Eagle Ambassadors, Science National Honor Society, the theatre program and Young Life.