FBCAS recognized by national nonprofit as lifesaving shelter

Nationwide nonprofit pet rescue organization “American Pets Alive!” recently named Fort Bend County Animal Services (FBCAS) as the fifth-best overall lifesaving shelter in the country.

The county was nominated on the basis of its Trap Neuter Return (TNR) and Shelter Neuter Return (SNR) programs, which has allowed it to save almost 2,000 cats in two years.

“To move Fort Bend forward, we must continue improving the quality of life for all of our residents, which includes our pets,” said Fort Bend County Judge KP George, who adopted his two pets from FBCAS. “I’m extremely proud of the great work and changes made by Fort Bend Animal Services to increase saving lives and helping every animal they encounter, whether they are injured, sick, or just lost.”