FBCSO arrests suspected driver in Richmond hit and run

Police have apprehended a man they say fled from the scene of a head-on crash with a school bus in October.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Benjamin Ayala of Houston was arrested Nov. 26 and charged with a Class C misdemeanor for his involvement in an accident causing less than $200 in damages to vehicles. Ayala’s bond has been set at $500, according to FBCSO.

“I want to thank the Traffic Unit for their hard work and diligence,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a statement. “We are now able to hold an individual responsible.”

The arrest stems from a two-vehicle crash that occurred Oct. 14 in the 3400 block of McCrary Road in Richmond, according to police. FBCSO said the bus driver as well as the one student who was on board the bus at the time of the crash were both uninjured.

FBCSO said Ayala was driving a gray pickup truck and slammed into a school bus the day of the incident, fleeing on foot and leaving his damaged truck at the scene.