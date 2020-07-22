FBCSO deputy indicted in shooting death of fellow officer

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that Chadwick McRea, a deputy with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, has been indicted by a grand jury on a charge of criminally negligent homicide in the May 29 shooting death of Precinct 4 Deputy Constable Caleb Rule.

McRea and Rule were among several officers who responded to a report of a possible burglary of a residence in the Sienna Plantation subdivision of Missouri City. In the process of clearing the residence, the district attorney’s office said McRea fired his duty weapon and wounded Rule, who later died from his injuries.

According to the district attorney’s office, which investigated the incident along with the Texas Rangers, the indictment alleges McRea “caused the death of Rule by firing a deadly weapon in the direction of Rule without visually checking the area where he was firing, and fired in response to an auditory stimulus without first attempting a visual identification of the source of the auditory stimulus.”

Criminally negligent homicide is a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine. The district attorney’s office said a court date for McRea has not been set.

“This situation is tragic,” District Attorney Brian Middleton said in a news release. “It is sad when a fellow member of the law enforcement community is criminally charged with breaching his duty of care. And the death of Deputy Rule, who was on duty serving his community at the time of his death, is an unbearable loss for his wife, children, and extended family.”