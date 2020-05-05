FBEF launches interactive community for FBISD alumni

The Fort Bend Education Foundation (FBEF) has launched a new digital community, called Fort Bend ISD Nation, to help classmates stay in touch after graduation.

The website, fortbendisdalumni.nationbuilder.com, will provide FBISD alumni with access to regular updates, mentor and volunteer opportunities, special events and an alumni directory. A blog and monthly email update will include news and updates on a variety of subjects of interest to alumni.

“We are excited to launch this new community to help us better engage our alumni as we work to provide opportunities to enrich and enhance the quality of education for all FBISD students,” FBEF executive director Brenna Cosby said in a news release. “Through Fort Bend ISD Nation, we look to highlight the accomplishments of our alumni and welcome them back to the district as employees, volunteer mentors and tutors, participants in community focus groups and supporters in a wide range of other areas.”

According to the FBEF, any FBISD alumnus can sign up for the site. Graduates can submit their names to the online directory and get information on class reunions, make connections and share profiles with their fellow alumni.

For more information or to join, visit fortbendisdalumni.nationbuilder.com.