FBISD announces 2018 football schedule

The Fort Bend ISD Athletic Department has released the 2018 football schedule for its 11 high schools.

After realignment in February, the eight schools that will play in District 20 6A are: Austin, Bush, Clements, Dulles, Elkins, Kempner, Ridge Point and Travis. Each of the schools will play each other in their seven district games and will play three non-district games prior to the district schedule.

In non-district play, Austin will play Katy Tompkins, Mayde Creek and Seven Lakes. Bush will play Terry, Langham Creek and Alief Taylor. Clements will play Lamar Consolidated, Springwoods and Paetow. Dulles will play Willowridge, Terry and Hightower. Elkins will play Brazoswood, Sterling and Chavez. Kempner will play Pasadena Memorial, Alvin and Hastings. Ridge Point will play Kingwood, North Shore and Milby. Travis will play Hightower, Foster and Spring.

For the next two years, Hightower will play in District 10 5A Division 1 with Alvin Shadow Creek, Angleton, Friendswood, Galveston Ball, Richmond Foster, Rosenberg Terry and Texas City. In addition to their seven district games, the Hurricanes will play Travis, Marshall and Dulles.

Marshall and Willowridge will be playing in District 11 5A Division 2 with Houston Madison, Houston Milby, Houston Northside, Houston Sharpstown, Houston Sterling, Houston Waltrip and Manvel. In addition to their eight district games, Marshall will play Eisenhower and Hightower, and Willowridge will play Dulles and Westbury.

The regular season begins on Aug. 30 and ends on Nov. 10.