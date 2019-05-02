FBISD announces 2019 teachers of year

As the school year winds to a close, Fort Bend ISD announced its 2019 District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year at its annual Teacher of the Year awards dinner and program April 18 at Safari Texas Ranch.

Laci Tonnesen of Sienna Crossing Elementary was named Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Lorelei Thorp of Kempner High School was honored as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Tonnesen and Thorp will advance to the regional Teacher of the Year competition, with an opportunity to advance to the Texas Teacher of the Year Program.

Tonnesen is a Special Education teacher at Sienna Crossing and believes one size does not fit all when it comes to educating children according to the district.

“She sees each child’s individual needs and responds with unique and creative approaches to their behavioral and/or academic challenges,” the district said in a news release.

Thorp teaches English as a Second Language (ESL) at Kempner.

“It is important that her students know she cares about them. Oftentimes her students are new to this country and speak little English,” the district said in a news release. “She believes in empowering her students to be their own advocates, but also teaches them that it is ok to ask for help.”

Along with naming Teachers of the Year for each campus, FBISD also honored four District Multilingual Teachers of the Year along with three District Rookies of the Year.

The 2019 District Multilingual Teachers of the Year were Michelle Tran (Elementary ESL Teacher of the Year); Gloria Casanova (Elementary Bilingual Teacher of the Year); Cesar Moreira (Secondary ESL Teacher of the Year); Lorelai Thorp (Secondary ESL Teacher of the Year); and Daniela Chaves, Secondary World Language Teacher of the Year.

The 2019 District Rookies of the Year were Leidy Yanes (Armstrong Elementary); Sarah Rentcome (Sugar Land Middle School); and Faith Cherie Clause (Bush High School).