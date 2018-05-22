FBISD announces new leaders

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees approved several campus and leadership positions at its May 14 board meeting.

Elizabeth Strodtbeck was named director of child nutrition. Strodtbeck comes to FBISD from the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition where she served as coordinator of school operations. She has more than 35 years of experience in school food service management. She earned her bachelor of science in institutional food service management and administrative dietetics at the University of Arizona.

Kelly Keegan was named director of extended learning. Keegan currently serves as assistant director of extended learning. She began her career with Fort Bend ISD in 2012 as a family literacy program home visitor. Keegan received her master’s degree from Johns Hopkins University and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky.

Venitra Senegal was named instructional officer for the FBISD Early Literacy Center. Senegal most recently served as an elementary school assistant principal for Alief ISD. She earned her master of science in educational management from the University of Houston-Clear Lake and a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from Prairie View A&M University.

Terence Hayden was named principal of Willowridge High School where he currently serves as acting principal. Hayden began his career with FBISD as an assistant principal at Crockett Middle School and worked in both Alief and Houston ISDs. He earned his master of education in administration and supervision from the University of Houston-Victoria and a bachelor of arts from Sam Houston State University.

Tasha Hamilton was named principal of Missouri City Middle School where she currently serves as associate principal. Hamilton began her career with FBISD at Garcia Middle School as a science teacher and department chair. She earned her master’s degree in education and a bachelor’s degree of science from Prairie View A&M University.

Carlo Leiva was named principal of Jones Elementary School. He recently served as assistant principal at Townewest Elementary. Prior to that, he served as a data specialist and a math teacher, both at FBISD. Leiva received his master of education from the University of Saint Thomas and his bachelor of science from Spalding University.

Glenda Johnson was promoted to executive director of Human Resources Talent Experience, where she currently serves as director. Johnson has 21 years of HR experience in public education.