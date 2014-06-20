FBISD announces principals for three future elementary schools

Fort Bend ISD recently named new leaders for its three future elementary campuses.

Among the new leaders are: Joy Schwinger, Elementary School 48; Lori Hoeffken, Elementary School 49; and Kari Bruhn, Elementary School 50. All three schools are funded through the 2014 Bond Program, and will open in August of 2017.

Schwinger, currently principal of Walker Station Elementary, was chosen to lead Elementary School 48 in the Sienna Plantation community. She has worked in education for more than 20 years, beginning in Alief ISD as a classroom teacher and an English as a Second Language (ESL) specialist and reading specialist. She then transitioned to Fort Bend ISD where she became assistant principal and then principal of Oyster Creek Elementary before assuming the role of Walker Station Elementary principal.

As a lifelong learner, she has recently attended The Rice Educational Entrepreneurship Program (REEP) and The Harvard Leadership Institute. Schwinger received a bachelor of arts in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston and a master of educational leadership from Stephen F. Austin University.

Hoeffken, currently principal at Oakland Elementary, was chosen to lead Elementary School 49 in the Harvest Green Community. Hoeffken has more than 20 years of experience in education, and has been the principal of Oakland for more than five years. Previously, she served as an assistant principal and teacher at Oakland, a teacher at Lakeview Elementary and a teacher in Alief ISD.

Hoeffken earned her bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies from the University of Houston and masters of education in education administration from Grand Canyon University.

Bruhn, current principal of Mission Glen Elementary, was chosen to lead Elementary School 50 in the Grand Vista community. Bruhn has 15 years of educational experience – all from various campuses within Fort Bend ISD. Bruhn has served the district as a teacher, campus improvement specialist, assistant principal and principal. Bruhn started her teaching career at Mission Bend Elementary as a fifth grade teacher and later served as an assistant principal at Dulles Middle School for three years before she became principal at Mission Glen Elementary four years ago.

Bruhn knows the importance of a good education and the value of hard work and commitment. She understands first-hand what Nelson Mandela quotes, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Bruhn received her bachelor of arts in elementary education from the University of Wyoming and master of education degree from the University of Houston.