FBISD announces tentative graduation dates

On Friday, Fort Bend ISD announced tentative plans to hold graduation ceremonies at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on July 19-21.

If large gatherings are not yet permitted at that time due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the district said it will hold virtual commencement ceremonies instead.

Below is FBISD’s planned graduation schedule:

Sunday, July 19

Clements – 1 p.m.

Austin – 4:30 p.m.

Ridge Point – 8 p.m.

Monday, July 20

Hightower – 9:30 a.m.

Bush – 1 p.m.

Elkins – 4:30 p.m.

Dulles – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21