FBISD announces tentative graduation dates

On Friday, Fort Bend ISD announced tentative plans to hold graduation ceremonies at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on July 19-21.

If large gatherings are not yet permitted at that time due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the district said it will hold virtual commencement ceremonies instead.

Below is FBISD’s planned graduation schedule:

Sunday, July 19

  • Clements – 1 p.m.
  • Austin – 4:30 p.m.
  • Ridge Point – 8 p.m.

Monday, July 20

  • Hightower – 9:30 a.m.
  • Bush – 1 p.m.
  • Elkins – 4:30 p.m.
  • Dulles – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 21

  • Marshall – 9:30 a.m.
  • Kempner – 1 p.m.
  • Travis – 4:30 p.m.
  • Willowridge – 8 p.m.

