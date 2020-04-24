FBISD announces tentative graduation dates

On Friday, Fort Bend ISD announced tentative plans to hold graduation ceremonies at the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on July 19-21.
If large gatherings are not yet permitted at that time due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the district said it will hold virtual commencement ceremonies instead.
Below is FBISD’s planned graduation schedule:
Sunday, July 19
- Clements – 1 p.m.
- Austin – 4:30 p.m.
- Ridge Point – 8 p.m.
Monday, July 20
- Hightower – 9:30 a.m.
- Bush – 1 p.m.
- Elkins – 4:30 p.m.
- Dulles – 8 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21
- Marshall – 9:30 a.m.
- Kempner – 1 p.m.
- Travis – 4:30 p.m.
- Willowridge – 8 p.m.
Leave a Reply