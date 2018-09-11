FBISD briefs

Fort Bend ISD earns honor for its investment policy

Fort Bend ISD has received the Certificate of Distinction from the Government Treasurers’ Organization of Texas (GTOT) for its investment policy. FBISD earned the honor after satisfying a list of criteria that included ethical disclosure, reporting and review practices, and investment training. Fort Bend ISD is one of only three school districts to be awarded the Certificate of Distinction. The certification is valid until 2020.

“We work hard to be good stewards of taxpayer funds. Therefore, it is always gratifying when an independent third party recognizes us for our efforts,” said Steven Bassett, FBISD’s Chief Financial Officer.

Fort Bend ISD announces Leadership Academy Class of 2019

Fort Bend ISD has announced the names of 21 community members who are joining the FBISD Board Leadership Academy Class of 2019. The cohorts represent a diverse group of individuals representing all areas of the school district. They were among more than 80 community members to apply for the academy this year.

The Fort Bend ISD Board Leadership Academy Class of 2019 includes: Melanie Anbarci, Karina Anderson Chandler, Debra Andrews, Howard Bartee Jr., Ferrel Bonner, Stephanie Brown, Elessia Davis, Michelle DeMora, Elena Farah, Rick Garcia, Alysa Jarvis, Jayco Parahams McCowan, Crystal Moya, Megan Ortiz, LaToya Robinson, Smita Singh, Melanie Tanguma, Nathan Tenney, Angel Thomas, Rama Walker and Zekeriya Yuksel.

They represent the second class of cohorts to participate in the academy since its inaugural year in 2017. While participating in the nine-month program, participants will learn firsthand from FBISD leaders about finance and budget, curriculum, planning and accountability, legislative issues and advocacy and collaborative communities.

Fort Bend ISD to host Parent University on Sept. 18

To help families prepare their high school students for postsecondary careers, Fort Bend ISD is hosting a Parent University on Tuesday, Sept. 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at Travis High School (11111 Harlem Road, Richmond). This free event will give parents an opportunity to meet with FBISD personnel and other education experts to receive an overview of the Houston job market, advice on how to be involved in your child’s postsecondary planning and information on obtaining financial aid and college scholarships.