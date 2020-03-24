FBISD expanding meals program to additional campuses

Beginning Wednesday, Fort Bend ISD will be offering “Grab and Go” meals Monday through Friday at 12 additional campuses, according to a Tuesday news release from the district.

Breakfast will be available from 7:30-9 a.m., and lunch will be available from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. The district has already been offering the meals at 11 area campuses since March 16 amidst the COVID-19 outbreak in Fort Bend County.

The free meals are available to anyone age 18 and younger and to students with disabilities, according to the district. Children do not need to be enrolled in FBISD to receive food, but all children will need to be present in order to pick up the meals.

FBISD has suspended classes and all after-school, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events through at least April 10 – including field trips, district evening programs and gatherings – in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Fort Bend County health officials have reported 42 confirmed cases of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

According to the World Health Organization, which earlier this month declared the outbreak a pandemic, there are more than 372,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 194 different countries, including more than 42,000 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 16,000 deaths worldwide.

The expanded list of campus sites offering meals is as follows: