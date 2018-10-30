FBISD gives superintendent contract extension to 2022

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees met Oct. 22 to conduct its annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre and voted to extend his contract through April 2022.

“During the last academic year, FBISD faced unprecedented challenges, including missed instruction and work days because of Hurricane Harvey and the consolidation of two campuses due to mold remediation. We have been fortunate to have Dr. Dupre leading for the last five years, and we look forward to our continued work together on behalf of our 76,000 students and 11,000 employees,” said Jason Burdine, president of the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees.

The contract extension did not include a raise.

“We are the best school district in the state of Texas because of our strong commitment to collaboration and partnership with our community, and we are fortunate to have a superintendent who shares this commitment with the board of trustees,” said Burdine.

Following its last summative evaluation, conducted in October of 2017, the board extended Dupre’s contract to 2021 and adjusted his base salary.

Dupre was hired in 2013 with a base salary of $285,000 plus other expenses and bonuses. The next year he was awarded a contract extension and a raise to $299,250. In 2016 his base salary was increased to $315,000 and in 2017 it was increased to $350,391.

“Like many other districts in Texas, FBISD is dealing with ongoing budgeting challenges and economic uncertainty. For this reason, before we began this year’s evaluation process, I requested that the board not consider a salary increase at this time,” said Dupre. “I feel grateful to work with a board that is so dedicated to student achievement, and I remain committed to fulfilling their mission and vision on behalf of our students and the FBISD community.”

Due to budgetary constraints, FBISD teachers received only a step increase in advance of the 2018-19 school year, and other non-teaching positions did not receive any salary increases. Earlier this month, the board approved a one-time retention supplement for eligible teaching and non-teaching positions that will be paid during the month of November. This supplement was possible due to higher than anticipated revenues for the past year and allows the district to avoid recurring costs in future years as uncertainty remains.

Under the agreement signed Oct. 22, all other terms of Dupre’s previous contract remain in effect. The contract, including the amendment, is available to view on the district’s website at www.fortbendisd.com.