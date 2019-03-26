FBISD holding Financial Education Expo April 6

Fort Bend ISD, in partnership with Houston Community College and Regional Consulting, is hosting a “Smart Families-Smart Money” financial education expo, on Saturday, April 6.

All FBISD parents and students (age 12 and older) are invited to attend the free post-secondary readiness event. The expo will be held at Marshall High School (1220 Buffalo Run, Missouri City), from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from the following businesses and organizations are among the event presenters: Bliss Finance, Epitome Tax and Insurance, Greater Houston Black Chamber Missouri City Branch, Harvesting Wealth, LLC, Houston Area Urban League, Houston Café College, Prime Lending, Suburban Houston-Fort Bend Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Texas Gulf Coast Small Business Development Center (SBDC) Network, and Woodforest National Bank.

The event will begin with lunch, followed by a variety of interactive workshops for students and parents. The event will also include drawings for prizes.

Student Sessions: Resources to Pay for College; Reality Check: Student Loan Payback; Budgeting for Success; Dollars and Sense; and Starting a Lemonade Stand Business.

Parent Sessions: Master Salary Negotiations; Advanced Directives Clinic; Smart Home Buying; Is My Budget Working; and Leverage an A+ Credit Score.

Seats are available on a first-come-first-served basis. To reserve a seat, visit http://bit.ly/HMW3Registration.