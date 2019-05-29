FBISD holding public hearing for tax rate on June 3

Fort Bend ISD will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, June 3 in the Board Room of the Administration Building 16431 Lexington Blvd., to discuss the proposed tax rate for the 2019-20 school year. Immediately following the public hearing, the board of trustees will convene in a special meeting to vote on the proposed tax rate.

Following the adoption of the tax rate, the school district will publish notice and hold another public meeting before the school district adopts a budget, which must be finalized by June 30 each year.

According to a news release from FBISD, after extensive discussions with the board of trustees about state funding uncertainty and the need to fund the district’s continued priorities, which include compensation increases for all staff members and support for all learners, district staff is recommending that the board call a Tax Ratification Election, or TRE, and adopt a Maintenance and Operations Tax Rate of $1.17 per $100 valuation and a debt service tax rate of $0.28 per $100 valuation.

Members of the public are invited to attend the June 3 meeting to learn more about the budget development process and comment on the proposed tax rate.

More information is available on the Fort Bend ISD website, www.fortbendisd.com/budgetdevelopment.