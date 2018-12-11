FBISD holding school boundary meetings

Fort Bend ISD is engaging with the community to review possible options for attendance boundaries associated with the opening of Elementary 51, and balancing high school enrollment in the southeast portion of the school district.

The attendance boundary process is aligned with the recommendations that resulted from the 2018 Facilites Master Planning process, as well as the projects included in the 2018 Bond Program approved by voters in November. Following recent focus groups held in November, three options to attend community information meetings are planned for December.

The first was Dec. 11 at Marshall High School. The next is Dec. 12 at Travis High School, 11111 Harlem Road, Richmond, from 7-9 p.m. The last will be Dec. 13 at Elkins High School, 7007 Knights Court Missouri City, from 7-9 p.m.

During each meeting, the same information will be shared about proposed boundary options. Following the meetings, an online survey will be shared for feedback. The administration will consider feedback from the community and input from recent focus group meetings to refine boundary options and make final recommendations to the board of trustees for consideration during the spring semester.

To learn more about the areas to be addressed in the fall of 2018 for implementation in the 2019-20 school year, visit www.fortbendisd.com/boundaryplanning.