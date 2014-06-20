FBISD invites community to submit names for the district’s newest schools, facilities

Fort Bend ISD is seeking community suggestions for the naming of six new campuses and facilities through the use of an online form. The deadline to submit names is Friday, Sept. 30.

– Following are the facilities that are available for naming suggestions:

– Elementary School 48 – located in the Sienna Plantation community

– Elementary School 49 – located in the Harvest Green community

– Elementary School 50 – located in the Grand Vista community

– Middle School 15 – located in the Sienna Plantation community

– Career and Technical Education Center – located in the Telfair community

– Agriculture Barn – located near Travis High School

Nominations for any of the facilities must be completed using the online form. The link and form will also be provided on the district’s website at www.fortbendisd.com. Those who wish to nominate a name must submit a written one or two-paragraph statement (no longer than 250 words) containing biographical/historical data and reasons justifying the suggested name. Names nominated shall generally be names for persons or places. If a person, the individual should have attained prominence locally or nationally, and have made a significant contribution to society. If a place, the name should include historical relevance.

Later this fall, a naming committee will be formed for each of these facilities to consider the nominations. A naming recommendation for each facility will be presented to the board of trustees for approval in December.

The URL for the online form is www.k12insight.com/FBISD/namingfacilities.