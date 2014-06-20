ambien cause lymphoma ambien without prescriptions does ambien work better crushed

mixing soma and flexeril soma carisoprodol aura soma in düsseldorf

caracteristicas histologicas del soma de la neurona buy soma buy carisoprodol online Alexandria

get valium Woodbridge buy valium valium ersatzdroge

videos de soma vetorial buy soma online san francisco soma bike shop

order ambien Roseville buy ambien can i take meloxicam and ambien

adaptaГ§ГЈo e ambiente do urso polar buy ambien nyquil and ambien cr

xanax price in canada buy xanax 50 mg tramadol and xanax

tramadol concussion buy tramadol online diclofenac tramadol grunenthal

xanax equal to ativan cheap xanax dog ate bottle of xanax

FBISD invites community to submit names for the district’s newest schools, facilities

Fort Bend ISD is seeking community suggestions for the naming of six new campuses and facilities through the use of an online form.  The deadline to submit names is Friday, Sept. 30.

– Following are the facilities that are available for naming suggestions:

– Elementary School 48 – located in the Sienna Plantation community

– Elementary School 49 – located in the Harvest Green community

– Elementary School 50 – located in the Grand Vista community

– Middle School 15 – located in the Sienna Plantation community

– Career and Technical Education Center – located in the Telfair community

– Agriculture Barn – located near Travis High School

Nominations for any of the facilities must be completed using the online form.  The link and form will also be provided on the district’s website at www.fortbendisd.com.  Those who wish to nominate a name must submit a written one or two-paragraph statement (no longer than 250 words) containing biographical/historical data and reasons justifying the suggested name. Names nominated shall generally be names for persons or places. If a person, the individual should have attained prominence locally or nationally, and have made a significant contribution to society. If a place, the name should include historical relevance.

Later this fall, a naming committee will be formed for each of these facilities to consider the nominations.  A naming recommendation for each facility will be presented to the board of trustees for approval in December.

The URL for the online form is www.k12insight.com/FBISD/namingfacilities.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google
Log in | Copyright © 2011 by Fortbendstar.com | All rights reserved.