FBISD karate team does well at state

Fort Bend ISD students helped form a 24-member athletic team that competed at the 2018 Texas State Karate Championship and Qualifier in May held in Houston, with individual members placing in the top three positions of their divisions.

The state championship was sanctioned by USANK the National governing Body for Karate in the Olympic under USOC.

They were among the 235 athletes from throughout the state to enter the competition, regarded as the largest and most prestigious traditional karate tournament in Texas. The FBISD athletes were among those who competed in various divisions of kata (essence and foundation of karate that focuses on form), Kumite (face-to-face combat that incorporates attack and defense techniques) and Kobudo (the weapon system of martial arts).

FBISD Students earning top awards were:

Haven Lopez, kindergarten, Sullivan Elementary (Gold Kata)

Brielle Jenter, kindergarten, Highlands Elementary (Bronze, kata and Kumite)

Tyler Lopez, 2nd grade, Sullivan Elementary (Gold Kata)

Nalika Nana, 3rd grade, Oyster Creek Elementary (Bronze Kata and Kumite)

Anya Singh, 3rd grade, Drabek Elementary (Bronze Kata and Kumite)

Meher Singh, 3rd grade, Drabek Elementary (Gold Kata)

Joshua Darsan, 4th grade, Walker Station Elementary (Bronze Kata and Gold Kobudo)

Jayden Goodman, 4th grade, Palmer Elementary (Bronze Kata)

Kaito Sengoku, 5th grade, Austin Parkway Elementary (Gold Kata and Bronze Kumite)

James Goodman, 6th grade, Garcia Middle School (Gold in Kata and Silver Kumite)

Gregory Gurevich, 6th grade, Quail Valley Middle School (Gold Kata and Kumite)

Charlize Lopez, 6th grade, Quail Valley Middle School (Bronze Kata)

Ahn Vu, 6th grade, Fort Settlement Middle School (Bronze in Kata and Kumite)

Sophia Ji 6th grade, Fort Settlement Middle School (Silver in Kata)

Thomas Jenter from Highlands Elementary and Akira Santoso From Commonwealth Elementary also competed.

Other team members to receive awards include: Christina Korman, (Gold Kata and Silver Kobudo); Fabiana Lopez (Bronze Kata and Gold Kumite), Sensei Andres Sanabria (Gold, Kumite) and Vinny Vuong (Gold Kata). Also competing was Devashish Akhare, Fabiola Lopez, Baoying Jenter and Sensei Clarissa Villanueva.

The winners of the competition will represent Texas at the 2018 USA National Championships and Team Trials in July 12-15 at Reno, Nevada.

All the karate athletes trained at the Traditional Karate Center under the instruction of Sensei Ramon Veras (chief instructor), Sensei Nizar Albagdadi (senior instructor), Sensei Nathan Work (senior instructor), Sensei Cassie Pham-Korman, and Sensei Andres Sanabria.