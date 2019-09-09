FBISD launches literacy initiative

Students in Fort Bend ISD now have a new literacy tool.

FBISD announced last week that it has launched a weekly video series to help promote literacy development in young learners. Each Thursday, the district will release a new “Goodnight, Fort Bend” video that features an FBISD staff or community member reading a children’s tale.

The series, which began Sept. 5 with a video featuring Superintendent Charles Dupre, will be shared at 7 p.m. each Thursday on the district’s Facebook page and posted to the district’s website at fortbendisd.com/goodnightfortbend.

The district’s new initiative is part of a larger effort called “Fort Bend Reads,” which aims to give adults the resources they need to help promote the development of literacy skills.

For more information and resources related to the efforts, visit fortbendisd.com/fbisdreads.