FBISD names new campus, district leaders

During the Dec. 12 regular board meeting, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees named new leaders.

Rodney Chant is the new director of athletics; Damian Viltz is the new executive director of facilities and operations; Robert Scamardo is the new legal counsel; and Jason Soileau is the new principal of Arizona Fleming Elementary.

Rodney Chant is coming to FBISD from Pasadena ISD, where he currently serves as the director of athletics. Prior to that, he was the assistant athletic director for Pasadena ISD. Chant began his career in 2003 at Pasadena Memorial High School. Chant earned his bachelor’s in all level physical education with a minor in speech from Howard Payne University. He also obtained a master’s degree in mid-management from the University of Houston – Clear Lake.

Damian Viltz comes to FBISD with more than 20 years of military experience. He retired at the rank of Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy, and recently served as the chief staff officer of Naval Beach Group One. Viltz earned his bachelor of science in electrical engineering from Prairie View A&M University. He also has a master of business administration in financial management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., and a master of arts in administrative leadership from the University of Oklahoma.

Robert Scamardo brings more than 25 years of legal experience to Fort Bend ISD. He is currently an attorney at Rogers Morris & Grover, LLP. Scamardo started his career in 1985 as a legislative aide for Sen. John D. Rockefeller IV. Scamardo eventually moved up the ranks as an associate, attorney and partner at other law firms before landing in his current role. Scamardo obtained his bachelor of arts in philosophy with a minor in history from St. Joseph Seminary College in St. Benedict, La.

Jason Soileau has been named the new principal of Arizona Fleming Elementary School. Most recently, Soileau served as assistant principal at Kelly Lane Middle School in Pflugerville. He began his teaching career in 1994 as a third and fifth grade teacher and has also worked at an elementary bilingual campus as an administrator. In 2003, Mr. Soileau was awarded Teacher of the Year at Sherrod Elementary in Arlington ISD and in 2016 he received the Kelly Lane Staff Member of the Year. Soileau earned his bachelor of arts in special education and elementary education from McNeese State University and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Northwestern State University.