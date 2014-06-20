FBISD parents invited to refer students for Gifted and Talented testing and identification

Fort Bend ISD offers Gifted and Talented (GT) services to provide learning opportunities that challenge and develop the abilities of identified gifted students through critical, creative, and self-directed learning, as well as meet their social and emotional needs.

FBISD provides GT services in math, science, English language arts and social studies at all grade levels and at all FBISD schools. FBISD parents who would like to refer their children (in grades K-11) for GT testing and identification are asked to complete the online Parent Referral Form, which can be accessed in Family Access. The 2016 Fall GT Testing Referral window will be open until Sept. 30.

As a convenience to families who do not have technology access at home, referral forms may also be obtained from the counselor at your child’s school. Parents are asked to complete the printed form and return it to the school counselor.

For more information, visit the GT Testing webpage or call the GT Office at 281-634-1129.