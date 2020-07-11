FBISD responds to TEA guidance for 2020-21

Earlier this week, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its COVID-19 guidance for schools to use in planning for the 2020-21 academic year.

It was met with some pushback from the area’s largest school district.

Under the guidelines released Tuesday, the TEA said all public schools in Texas must provide – among other things – daily on-campus instruction for students whose parents or guardians want that, while following the required public health procedures and subject to school closures. The TEA noted that there will almost certainly be situations that necessitate temporary school closures due to positive COVID-19 cases on campuses.

Fort Bend ISD, in a statement released later Tuesday, said the on-campus instruction requirement does not provide local school districts with the flexibility to make decisions based on local data and community input.

“While it is our intent to provide daily face-to-face classroom learning for any student selecting that option, we cannot commit to such a plan until we survey teachers to determine their willingness and ability to return to face-to-face instruction,” the district said.

FBISD already had been planning to offer a hybrid model between face-to-face instruction as well as online curriculum for families who prefer at-home learning. Parents will be asked to pre-register for online learning later this month, according to the district.

“We remain committed to following TEA guidance and the strategic plan set forth by our local Board of Trustees to provide an educational system that allows all students to reach their full potential – in any circumstance,” FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said. “Our teachers and campus staff are at the heart of everything we do, and we will not ask them to bear the risk and weight of any re-opening plan.”

The TEA’s guidance, which includes a series of requirements and recommendations for school districts, addresses sanitization and safety procedures for classrooms and school buses, saying schools should incorporate outside air flow when possible. It also calls for social distancing both during class and at lunch as well as the use of masks as most Texans who are at least 10 years old are required to wear face coverings in public per an executive order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

The TEA also outlines protocols for screening teachers, staff, students and visitors for COVID-19 symptoms prior to entering campuses as well as procedures for separating students who show symptoms once they are on campus. It also suggests using physical dividers between desks and bathroom sinks.

For parents who choose an online instruction model at the beginning of the school year, the TEA says they can later switch to an on-campus setting at the end of a grading period. If a school does not offer virtual instruction, the TEA guidance says students may transfer to another school that does.

“Both as commissioner and as a public school parent, my number one priority is the health and safety of our students, teachers, and staff,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said in a news release from the TEA. “That is why the guidance laid out today will provide flexibility to both parents and districts to make decisions based on the ever-changing conditions of this public health crisis.”

To see the TEA’s complete guidance, visit https://tea.texas.gov/sites/default/files/covid/covid19-SY-20-21-Public-Health-Guidance.pdf.