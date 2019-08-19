FBISD schools make grade in annual TEA ratings

Many Fort Bend ISD schools received high marks in this year’s Texas Education Agency accountability ratings, while several area schools saw significant year-over-year improvement.
Last Thursday, the TEA released its annual performance review of public schools and districts. The ratings measure academic performance at all levels according to three categories: student achievement, school progress and “Closing the Gaps,” which compares student groups based on differences such as race and ethnicity, economic status and special needs.
Seventy-four of FBISD’s 77 campuses received grades of A, B or C, while three campuses received a D and none got a failing grade. Of the 63 FBISD schools in the Star’s circulation area, 51 received an A or B rating.
“This year’s state accountability results demonstrate that our hard work is paying off,” FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said in a news release. “Over the last seven years, we have worked as a collective team – from the board room to the classroom – to develop and implement new systems and new curriculum that ensure all students have equitable access to a quality education. I am especially proud of our teachers. They are doing a phenomenal job in classrooms each day and truly making it happen.”
Several FBISD schools, such as Glover and Hunters Glen elementary schools (F to a C) and Marshall High School (D to a C), saw year-over-year improvement. Meanwhile, Lantern Lane Elementary saw the most dramatic student gains in the area as the campus went from an F in 2018 and to a B this year.
Stafford High School and Stafford Middle School also showed improvement in this year’s grades, with both going from C to a B. Stafford Elementary has been designated by the TEA as a school “targeted for improvement” but still received a passing grade of a D.
“Stafford MSD works diligently to increase the level of excellence at its campuses,” the district said in a statement. “We are never satisfied with the status quo, we are always striving to do better. Our improvements are a testament to the dedication of each and every staff member on campus.”
Below is a list of area schools and their grades:
High School
Austin: A
Bush: B
Clements: A
Dulles: A
Elkins: A
Hightower: B
Kempner: B
Marshall: C
Ridge Point: A
Stafford: B
Travis: A
Middle school
Baines: B
Bowie: B
Crockett: B
Dulles: B
First Colony: B
Fort Settlement: A
Garcia: A
Lake Olympia: C
Missouri City: C
Quail Valley: A
Sartartia: A
Stafford: B
Sugar Land: B
Thornton: B
Elementary
Armstrong: B
Austin Parkway: A
Barrington Place: B
Brazos Bend: A
Briargate: B
Colony Bend: A
Colony Meadows: A
Commonwealth: A
Cornerstone: A
Drabek: A
Dulles: C
Jones: C
Glover: C
Highlands: A
Hunters Glen: C
Jordan: B
Lakeview: B
Lantern Lane: B
Leonetti: A
Lexington Creek: B
Madden: A
Meadows: B
Neill: B
Oakland: A
Oyster Creek: B
Palmer: B
Patterson: C
Pecan Grove: B
Quail Valley: C
Scanlan Oaks: A
Schiff: B
Seguin: C
Settlers Way: A
Sienna Crossing: A
Stafford: D
Sugar Mill: B
Sullivan: A
Townewest: C
Walker Station: A
Leave a Reply