FBISD special job fair set for Feb. 1

Fort Bend ISD will host a specialized job fair from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the FBISD Administration Annex Main Auditorium at 3119 Sweetwater Blvd. in Sugar Land. The event is for those seeking jobs in career and technical education, special education, pre-kindergarten expansion or the district’s EDGE program.

For career and technical education, opportunities include positions to teach health science, automotive technology, diesel mechanics, culinary arts, hospitality and tourism, cyber security, firefighting, welding, HVAC and more.

According to the district, special education positions available at the job fair will include but not be limited to Licensed Specialists in School Psychology (LSSPs), diagnosticians, special education teachers and special education paraprofessionals.

There will also be positions available for those interested in the district’s full-day pre-kindergarten expansion program.

Teachers designated as master teachers in Fort Bend EDGE — Educators Dedicated to Growing Excellence – would receive a stipend of $15,000. Mentor teachers receive a stipend of $9,000. The program is an instructional model designed to create unique learning opportunities for both students and staff. FBISD campuses employing the EDGE program are Briargate, Ridgemont, Blueridge, Hunters Glen, EA Jones, Rosa Parks and Ridgegate elementary schools, McAuliffe and Missouri City middle schools and Marshall and Willowridge high schools.

For more information or to attend this event, visit fortbendisd.com/fallinlove. Registration ends Friday, Jan. 31.