FBISD, Stafford football players sign letters of intent

Pictured on National Signing Day at Stafford High School are, from the left, Ken Savanah Jr., Zachary Natt, Josh Scott, and Gabriel Sandoval. (Submitted photo)

Fort Bend ISD had 55 football players signed national letters of intent to play college football last Wednesday in a ceremony at Wheeler Fieldhouse.

Additionally, Stafford MSD had four players sign with colleges.

Ainias Smith of Dulles, co-most valuable player of District 20 6A, will be playing at Texas A&M University next year.

“I chose Texas A&M because of the opportunity and the support that I will have after I’m done with football. And, the position they want me to play (defensive back) is exactly what the NFL is looking for these days,” Smith said.

Jordan Shelton of Kempner, co-most valuable player of District 20 6A signed with West Texas A&M University. Shelton, in a written statement, said, “I chose West Texas because of the home atmosphere and because the coaches put academics before athletics.”

In addition to Smith, five players signed with one of the Power Five conferences. Erick Young of Bush signed with Texas A&M University, Isaiah Hookfin of Dulles signed with the University of Texas-Austin, Jamal Morris of Bush signed with Oklahoma, Arjei Henderson of Travis signed with the University of Florida, and Zach Zimos of Travis signed with the University of Arkansas.

“It has always been a goal of mine to play in the SEC (Southeastern Conference). It’s the best of the best,” Zimos said. “The facilities at Arkansas are awesome and the city (Fayetteville) is awesome. There are a lot of great things going on over there.”

Zimos will study business and entrepreneurship at Arkansas.

Three Ridge Point players are staying close to home as Nelson Ceaser and Kyle Ramsey signed with the University of Houston and Chike Anigbogu signed with Rice University.

FBISD athletes taking part in National Signing Day were:

Austin – A.J. Hanse (South Dakota School of Mines), Moise Tezzo (A&M Commerce), Robert Benard (Sul Ross State University), Myles Roberts (Howard Payne University), Trey Larsen (West Texas A&M) and Ostyn Nicholson (Austin College)

Bush – Demetrice Jones (Navarro Collegea), Erick Young (Texas A&M University), Oluaka Ibekwe (Air Force Academy), Jerome Boulden II (Alcorn State University), Kameron Robinson (Fullerton College) and Cameron Hopes (Langston University)

Clements – Jack Danklef (Trinity), Lawal Oyedemi (University of Pennsylvania), Chris Vann (Trinity) and Zack Sharaf (East Texas Baptist University)

Dulles – Ainias Smith (Texas A&M University), Myles Heard (SFA University), Darius Phillips (UT Permian Basin), Jaylin Williams (Henderson State), Isaiah Hookfin (University of Texas) and Javian Myles (Missouri Southern State)

Elkins – Daelon Mitchell (Blinn JC), Micakle Gordon (Navarro JC) and Patrick Colesante (Texas A&M Kingsville)

Hightower – Dedrick Sasser (Blinn College), Quinton Sharkey (Kilgore College), Brandon Smith (Mary Hardin-Baylor), Jewuan Cade (Kilgore College), Isaiah Essissima (unknown at the time of print) and Ty Lemon (Trinity Valley)

Kempner – Jordan Shelton (West Texas A&M)

Marshall – Kacey Barnett (Texas A&M – Kingsville), Antonio Brooks (Kilgore College), Dalevon Campbell (Trinity Valley CC), Mike Jones (Howard Payne University), Korey King (University of Tulsa) and Dylan Sanchez (Texas A&M – Kingsville)

Ridge Point – Nelson Ceaser (University of Houston), Jake Sniffin (Dordt College-IA), Joseph Harper (Trinity Valley C.C.), Drake Johnson (Mary Hardin-Baylor), Chike Anigbogu (Rice University) and Kyle Ramsey (University of Houston)

Travis – Nathan Wilson (Southern Arkansas), Arjei Henderson (University of Florida) and Zach Zimos (University of Arkansas)

Willowridge – David Augustin (Texas Lutheran), Christian Carter (Texas A&M Kingsville), Floyd Vitatoe (Texas Lutheran), London Bennett (Grand View), Brendyn Perry (Texas Wesleyan), Trevis Sample (Southwestern College) and Decorya Davis (Judson University)

Stafford athletes taking part in National Signing Day were:

Ken Savanah Jr., an Academic All-State selection who earned a 90-plus academic average, accepted an invited walk-on offer at the University of Houston. He plans to study engineering.

Zachary Natt, a two-way All-District lineman, signed with Mary Hardin-Baylor. Natt plans to study engineering.

Josh Scott, who was the starting quarterback for the Spartans last fall, will play defensive back at Navarro Junior College where he’ll study business or sport management.

Gabriel Sandoval will attend RPA College, a post-graduate school in Arlington. Sandoval plans to study business.