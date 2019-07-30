FBISD, Stafford MSD begin Aug. 14

With the school year kicking off Aug. 14 for Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD, there are a few things to be aware of for area parents and students.

Parents with students who are new to Fort Bend ISD or returning from another school district should use the New Student Online Registration prior to going to a campus. Additional information about enrolling your student may be found on the district’s enrollment page at fortbendisd.com. If your student is currently enrolled in an FBISD school, parents can contact the appropriate campus for enrollment.

FBISD will host its annual Parent Organization/Booster Club meeting from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3 in the main auditorium at the administrative annex at 3119 Sweetwater Blvd. in Sugar Land.

Elementary School

8:10 a.m.-3:25 p.m.

Middle School

8:55 a.m.-4:10 p.m.

High School

7:30 a.m.-2:45 p.m.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Texas Tax-Free weekend kicks off Aug. 9–11, making it the perfect opportunity to shop for school supplies before classes begin Aug. 14.

STAFFORD MSD

Fish Camp for all new Stafford High School students will take place Aug. 1 from 1-3 p.m. Schedule pickup and “Meet The Teachers” Night will be Aug. 12