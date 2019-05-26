FBISD students receive Rodeo Houston scholarships

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials presented 420 deserving Texas students with $8.4 million in scholarships during the annual Scholarship Banquet held at NRG Center.
Twenty-three of those students are from Fort Bend ISD.
“As a result of the tremendous support received from our volunteers, staff, donors, auction buyers, sponsors and attendees, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is incredibly proud to reward a remarkable group of scholars as they strive to achieve their educational goals,” said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the rodeo. “We are confident that this investment in their future will be returned to our community many times over.”
Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.
The scholarships represent a share of the rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. This year, more than $27.17 million will be distributed via scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships.
Below is a list of scholarship recipients from FBISD.
Clements
Jonathan Yuan
Dulles
Muhammedhassaan Memon
Mariane Mousa
Savithri Ramamoorthy
Elkins
Ryleigh Letbetter
Camryn Matthews
Danielle Nguyen
Bush
Aderayo Adebowale
Yanely Ayala
Laysha Cabeza
Charles Igwe
Esther Nnali
Hightower
Varshini Vakulabharanam
Kempner
Benjamin Carpenter
Beimnet Dereje
Ridge Point
Symone Flowers
FB Austin
Midhat Jafry
FB Marshall
Leslie Vasquez
FB Travis
Emma Chen
Nida Momin
Zainab Raza
Willowridge
Kevin Castillo
Alexis Zelaya
