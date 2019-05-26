FBISD students receive Rodeo Houston scholarships

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials presented 420 deserving Texas students with $8.4 million in scholarships during the annual Scholarship Banquet held at NRG Center.

Twenty-three of those students are from Fort Bend ISD.

“As a result of the tremendous support received from our volunteers, staff, donors, auction buyers, sponsors and attendees, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is incredibly proud to reward a remarkable group of scholars as they strive to achieve their educational goals,” said Joel Cowley, president and CEO of the rodeo. “We are confident that this investment in their future will be returned to our community many times over.”

Each student received $20,000 to apply toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

The scholarships represent a share of the rodeo’s annual commitment to Texas youth and education. This year, more than $27.17 million will be distributed via scholarships, junior show exhibitors, educational program grants and graduate assistantships.

Below is a list of scholarship recipients from FBISD.

Clements

Jonathan Yuan

Dulles

Muhammedhassaan Memon

Mariane Mousa

Savithri Ramamoorthy

Elkins

Ryleigh Letbetter

Camryn Matthews

Danielle Nguyen

Bush

Aderayo Adebowale

Yanely Ayala

Laysha Cabeza

Charles Igwe

Esther Nnali

Hightower

Varshini Vakulabharanam

Kempner

Benjamin Carpenter

Beimnet Dereje

Ridge Point

Symone Flowers

FB Austin

Midhat Jafry

FB Marshall

Leslie Vasquez

FB Travis

Emma Chen

Nida Momin

Zainab Raza

Willowridge

Kevin Castillo