FBISD students to compete at state swim meet

Swimmers from Clements, Dulles and Ridge Point high schools will participate in the 2019 UIL 6A State Swim Championship this month, after advancing from the 5A/6A District Swim Meet.

The UIL 6A State Swim Meet will be held Feb. 15-16 in Austin. The students include:

Clements High School: Meredith Brown, Justin Chang, Alex Fu, Jack Hendrickson, Christine Huang, Rory Kalac, Bryan Pan, Alaina Peng, Elizabeth Tilman, Emily Wong, and Derek Yao.

Dulles High School: Beaux Hoffman.

Ridge Point High School: Nolan Anthony, Emma Bleasdell, Rocco Bowen, Thomas Do, Bobbi Kennett, Michael Kohl, Taylor Murphy, and Alexis Paige.