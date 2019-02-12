Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

FBISD students to compete at state swim meet

by Leave a Comment

Swimmers from Clements, Dulles and Ridge Point high schools will participate in the 2019 UIL 6A State Swim Championship this month, after advancing from the 5A/6A District Swim Meet.

The UIL 6A State Swim Meet will be held Feb. 15-16 in Austin. The students include:

Clements High School: Meredith Brown, Justin Chang, Alex Fu, Jack Hendrickson, Christine Huang, Rory Kalac, Bryan Pan, Alaina Peng, Elizabeth Tilman, Emily Wong, and Derek Yao.

Dulles High School: Beaux Hoffman.

Ridge Point High School: Nolan Anthony, Emma Bleasdell, Rocco Bowen, Thomas Do, Bobbi Kennett, Michael Kohl, Taylor Murphy, and Alexis Paige.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *