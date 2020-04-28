FBISD students to present projects during virtual showcase

Dulles High School senior Neer Jain remembers making numerous trips to his mom’s job at Chevron’s Houston office and being enthralled with the environment.

He and nine other Fort Bend ISD students have gotten more hands-on experiences in business settings over the last several months and will present the fruits of their work later this week.

Jain was one of 10 high school seniors from across FBISD’s Gifted and Talented programs who were selected last fall to participate in the district’s annual partnership with area businesses that provides

real-world experience in the workforce. The students will present projects they have spent months honing during the “GT Mentorship Virtual Showcase” on Thursday.

“(My mom) has cubicles and stuff all over, and now I’ve had my own cubicle surrounded by people who are serious about their jobs as well,” Jain said. “I was able to sit in on meetings and get the same experience I might not be able to get until 10 years from now.”

The virtual showcase, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, will be streamed live on the district’s website at fortbendisd.com/gtmentorship.

“These brilliant and talented young people have done work they are rightfully proud of,” FBISD GT Mentorship Program instructor Nancy Bryant said.

Students spent the fall semester honing their business communication and research skills and were asked to identify a career path. Each student was then matched with a volunteer mentor who is a recognized professional in the student’s selected field of study. The mentors and students collaborated over the course of the spring semester.

Jain, who has long been interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) principles, worked alongside multiple engineers in the mechanical, electrical, plumbing and technology fields at LEAF Engineers, a PBK Architects company at Greenway Plaza in Houston. His project focused on the energy footprint of FBISD’s Wheeler Fieldhouse, which has not been renovated in several decades, and how to bring it into the modern age.

“I never knew that architecture really involved this much engineering, so it was really fun. It showed me a whole new light. The experience of being in a professional environment hit me differently,” he said. “… Since I’m working with an actual building, I want to make sure the info I provide is something that could actually happen. I have some wacky ideas in there, but I think they’re still very practical.”

Also involved in mentorships were Clements High School seniors Emma Lee and Julie Mandimutsira.

Lee experienced a double mentorship in food science, comparing amenity farm Harvest Green with a Missouri City nonprofit community farm Lettuce Live, while Mandimutsira was given a hands-on experience with Stafford-based Forward Science, the biomedical industry leader for oral oncology.

“My favorite part has been being able to explore my biggest interests and dive into that world,” said Mandimutsira, who undertook a project involving design of a hypothetical product that addresses an oncological need. “I really enjoyed being able to get my hands in and on a project and seeing that unfold in real life.”

For Lee, her experience went beyond the project, which involved learning how each farm determines what they grow. It was about the relationships she built.

“I love hearing stories about how volunteers got interested in gardening and eating this kind of food,” she said.

Complicating matters recently, however, has been the outbreak of COVID-19 in Fort Bend County. The pandemic necessitated the temporary closure of many businesses in the Houston region, taking the students away from the hands-on, on-site mentorship.

It was especially problematic for Jain, who was using the Revit software program. He is relatively new to it and often asked questions about it to the engineers around him.

“It’s still possible, but it’s a lot more difficult not being in that environment,” he said. “The loss of those resources was pretty difficult to get around.”

Despite the obstacles, the students are putting the finishing touches on their projects.

“(The showcase) is definitely a daunting thought, but I’m excited to take pointers from this that I can take moving forward,” Mandimutsira said.

Added Lee: “I’m really interested to see who is interested enough to come see what’s going on.”

Below are the other seven students who will have their work on display::

• Rene Leal of Travis High School saw patients and attended surgical procedures under the guidance of vascular surgeon Dr. Ulises Baltazar of Methodist Houston.

• Allie Nguyen of Elkins High School got the opportunity to learn about sports marketing with the Sugar Land Skeeters.

• Anthony Pierson from Travis learned about computer science at Nitco, Inc.

• Milcah Poothakary from Elkins worked in a medical research lab with Dr. Cintia De Paiva of the Baylor College of Medicine.

• Bhaavya Rastogi from Clements learned about marketing and financial literacy programs with the Houston Federal Credit Union

• Malay Shah of Hightower ltearned information from Access Health Richmond about public health administration in a nonprofit facility

• Kanika Talwar of Dulles learned about the nuances of successful marketing through Stafford-based Creative Consumer Research