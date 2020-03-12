Local school districts suspending classes amidst coronavirus concerns

Fort Bend ISD and Stafford MSD announced Thursday afternoon that they are suspending classes following Spring Break this week in response to growing concerns and the rising number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas and the Houston region.

FBISD will suspend classes for at least two weeks following the break, while SMSD extended their Spring Break closure and has suspended all after-school and co-curricular activities until March 23.

Houston-area public officials have reported a total of 17 positive tests for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, since March 4 — six apiece in Fort Bend and Harris counties as well as three within Houston city limits and two in Montgomery County, including a case public officials are saying is evidence of community spread.

“This decision is being made so that we can help protect our community at large,” Fort Bend ISD superintendent Charles Dupre said in a news release. “This includes our staff, students, and their families – which include some of the most vulnerable to this virus.”

According to the World Health Organization, which on Wednesday declared the outbreak a pandemic, there are more than 125,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 118 different countries, including nearly 1,000 cases in the United States. The disease has led to more than 4,600 deaths worldwide.

FBISD said “essential” employees will report to work Monday morning in preparation for disseminating online instruction.

The district, which has more than 78,000 students and 11,000 employees, said it had been considering moving to online education for several weeks.

Over the next two weeks, the district is cancelling all after-school, extra-curricular and district-sponsored events. That includes field trips, district evening programs and gatherings. FBISD is also working on a feeding distribution plan to ensure that students qualifying for the district’s free and reduced-cost meal programs have access to those meals.

“As a school district of our size, we have to take every precaution possible to avoid the health crisis that is happening in other parts of the country and the world,” Dupre said. “This closure is not a reaction, but a precaution. It is up to all of us to make decisions for our entire community.”