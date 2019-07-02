FBISD teams have good showing at worldwide STEAM competition

For the first time in the history of Fort Bend ISD’s Gifted and Talented program, the district sent five teams and a total of 30 students to the STEAM-based creativity competition at Destination Imagination’s 2019 Global Finals tournament held May 22-25 in Kansas City.

An elementary team named “Trailblazers” and senior-level team called “ProDIgies,” comprised of 13 students from Cornerstone Elementary, Clements High School, Austin High School, Quail Valley Middle School and Sartartia Middle School, placed among the top competitors.

Cornerstone Elementary’s “Trailblazers” finished ninth out of more than 65 teams Team members were Vivaan Joshi, Vivaan Khade, Anirudh

Popuri, Amica Ray, Medha Menon, Tanvi Janjirala and Suhas Vemuri. Meanwhile Clements High School’s “ProDIgies” placed 13th out of more than 50 teams. Team members were Shikhar Joshi, Sharvesh Suresh, Nathan Mannil, Anjali Narayanan, Riya Patel and Kiara Souza

The Dulles High School “raDicals,” Elkins High School’s “Hurricane Tortillas” and Cornerstone Elementary’s “6th Dimension” also took part in the competition. More than 17,000 people from more than 15 countries attended the event, which hosted more than 1,400 international teams that competed in five different challenges.

In their chosen technical challenge – coined “On Target,” the “Trailblazers” and “ProDigies” had to build an innovative aircraft from scratch and fly it during an 8-minute presentation involving set up of props, costumes, story and performance. For points, the aircraft had to pick and drop payloads at precise locations on the challenge floor. They also each had to work on an “Instant Challenge,” which they had no prior knowledge of before the tournament.