FBISD to hold job fair

Fort Bend ISD’s Human Resources Department will host a job fair to fill positions for the 2019-20 school year in the following areas: Career and technical education, special education, early literacy and its newest elementary – Yousafzai Elementary.

The job fair will take place Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. at the FBISD Annex, 3119 Sweetwater Blvd, Sugar Land. Those who plan to attend can register at www.fortbendisd.com/fallinlove. The deadline to register is Feb. 11.

Career and technical education

The state-of-the-art James Reese Career and Technical Center will open in August and will serve approximately 2,000 students daily from all 11 of the district’s high schools. Business partnerships will allow students to benefit from real-world experiences. Students will also have the opportunity to earn dual credit and industry certifications.

Teaching opportunities include, but are not limited to: Health science, automotive technology, diesel mechanics, culinary arts, hospitality and tourism, cyber security, firefighting, welding and HVAC.

Special education

FBISD has identified the need for additional staff to serve its special education population. Open positions include, but are not limited to: Licensed Specialists in School Psychology, diagnosticians, special education teachers, and special education paraprofessionals. The FBISD Special Education department provides unique training and support to its staff members.

Early literacy

FBISD’s Early Literacy Center opened in August 2018 to provide innovative programming that supports the development of literacy skills and socio-emotional growth for students in pre-kindergarten and first grade. The center is seeking teacher candidates who are EC-6 and ESL certified.

FBISD’s Early Intervention Academy provides an innovative approach that offers a blend of academic and specialized therapy services to PPCD and general education students who are 3 and 4 years old. The academy is seeking teacher candidates who are special education, EC-6 and ESL certified.

Yousafzai Elementary

FBISD named its newest elementary school in honor of the Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai. The school will open in August 2019 and is located in the Aliana subdivision. FBISD is looking for dynamic EC-6 ESL certified teachers.