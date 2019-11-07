FBISD to hold ‘Sugar Land 95’ ceremony

Fort Bend ISD will hold a “Blessing the Ground” ceremony at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17 at the James Reese Career and Technical Center in preparation for reburial of the 95 sets of remains discovered there last year.

Community members are invited to attend a ceremony that will be held in remembrance of the “Sugar Land 95,” whose remains were discovered at an abandoned and unmarked cemetery at the site at 12300 University Blvd. in Sugar Land. The remains are believed to have belonged to incarcerated African Americans leased to a local plantation through the state-sanctioned convict leasing program in the late 1800s or early 1900s.

The ceremony will include several performances, remarks and a candlelight walk in honor of the Sugar Land 95.

“These 95 souls suffered a grave injustice during their time on earth, but we remain committed to ensuring that their lives are not forgotten, and that our students will learn about this part of our history for generations to come,” FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said in a statement released by the district.

FBISD said burial of the Sugar Land 95 will occur in private in the days and weeks following the ceremony, with a second memorial event planned upon its conclusion.