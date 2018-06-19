FBISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program meets June 27

Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program is kicking off summer with its monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 27, from 2-4 p.m. at the FBISD Triplex, 550 Julie Rivers, Sugar Land.

The meeting is open to contractors, subcontractors and other small businesses that are interested in partnering with the district and learning more about projects included in Phase 3 of the 2014 Bond Program. Attendees will also learn more about construction and non-construction small business opportunities.

Those who are interested in attending can register online. Those interested in getting a vendor exhibit booth should fill out the SBEP Workshop Vendor Booth Form.

For more information, visit www.fortbendisd.com/sbep, or contact Jeanette Boleware, FBISD Small Business Enterprise Coordinator, at 281-327-7697 or the SBEP team at 281-327-7195.