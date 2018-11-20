FBISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program sets monthly networking meeting

Fort Bend ISD’s Small Business Enterprise Program (SBEP) is teaming up with Texas Southern University to host its December workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 5, from 2-4 p.m. at the FBISD Triplex (550 Julie Rivers, Sugar Land).

The meeting is for small business owners, contractors, subcontractors, architects, engineers and other small businesses interested in networking and possibly collaborating with the district on upcoming bond projects.

Learn more at www.fortbendisd.com/sbep, or contact Jeanette Boleware, FBISD Small Business Enterprise Coordinator, at 281-327-7697 or the SBEP team at 281-327-7195.