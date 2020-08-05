FBJSL accepting applications for teen service league

The Fort Bend Teen Service League membership registration is open through Aug. 28 for all interested applicants who want “a great way to meet new people, learn how to be leaders and gain many volunteer service hours,” according to a news release from the Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL).

Interested high school girls in grades 9-12 can apply for the 2020-21 league year at fbjsl.ejoinme.org/MyPages/20202021FBTSLNewandRenewalMembershipRegistration/tabid/1149436/Default.aspx.

For more information on the FBJSL’s Teen Service League, email TeenLeague@fbjsl.com.