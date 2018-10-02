FBJSL accepting scholarship applications

Female high school seniors or adult residents of Fort Bend County who are planning to pursue higher education may qualify for assistance through the Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) scholarship program.

Each year, the FBJSL awards up to four $1,000 Volunteer Scholarships and one $2,000 New Beginnings Scholarship.

The Volunteer Scholarships are awarded to female high school seniors in Fort Bend County who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in volunteerism and community service. Recipients must have completed at least 100 hours of high school community service, have a minimum GPA of 2.5, and plan to attend an accredited two or four year college or university.

The New Beginnings Scholarship is offered to help Fort Bend County women improve their career opportunities by furthering their education. Recipients must have been accepted into an accredited college, university, or vocational school after having taken a break in their education and establish financial need.

Qualified applicants can learn more about these scholarships and obtain a copy of the applications by visiting the FBJSL’s website at www.fbjsl.org. Applications and supporting documentation will be accepted from Dec. 1 to Feb. 1.