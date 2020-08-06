FBJSL to hold virtual Sugar Plum market

Due to effects from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is set to launch Sugar Plum Marketplace – A Virtual Shopping Affair later this year.

From Nov. 3-8, the online marketplace themed “Let There be Peace on Earth,” will feature an array of premier vendors from across the country while allowing shoppers to browse the selection from their homes to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the infectious disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

Tickets will be required for the event that raises funds for the organization, and will be available in the coming months, according to a news release from FBJSL. The 2019 Sugar Plum Market garnered $345,000 in donations, according to the organization.

For more information on the event, residents can visit sugarplummarket.com and follow the Sugar Plum Market on Instagram and Facebook. Those wishing to sponsor the event or become a vendor can email either vendors@sugarplummarket.com or sponsors@sugarplummarket.com.