Filing period closes for elections

Most of the election filing deadlines have passed for the May 4 municipal and school board elections and the races are set.

The only deadline that hasn’t passed is for the special election to the Place 5 seat on the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees. The seat was vacated by KP George when he won election as county judge. The deadline to file for the seat is March 4 at 5 p.m. Anyone else entering the race after this point, however, faces a crowd of contenders. Five people have already filed for the seat.

The following is a list of candidates who have filed for election locally:

Fort Bend ISD

Position 3

Jim Rice

Sam Popuri

Ashish Agrawal

Deirdre S. Williams

Position 5

Cynthia Lenton Gary

Jason A. Dobrolecki

Pam D. Sutherland

Lily Q. Lam

Allison Drew

Position 7

Christine (Tina) Michie

Rudy Sutherland, Jr.

Ferrel Bonner

Nadine B. Skinner

Monica Riley

Holland Poulsen

Dave Rosenthal

City of Sugar Land

District 1

Steve R. Porter

Mohammad “Jazz” Aijaz

District 2

David Gornet

Nabila Mansoor

Naushad Kermally

District 3

Stewart Jacobson

District 4

Carol McCutcheon

William Ferguson

Stafford

Mayor

Arthur “AJ” Honore’

Leonard Scarcella

Adam “Bob Sugar” Sanchez

Council

Position 1

Esther de Ipolyi

Auturo Jackson

Alice Chen

Position 2

Wen Guerra

Position 3

Virginia Rosas