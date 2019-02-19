Filing period closes for elections

Most of the election filing deadlines have passed for the May 4 municipal and school board elections and the races are set.
The only deadline that hasn’t passed is for the special election to the Place 5 seat on the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees. The seat was vacated by KP George when he won election as county judge. The deadline to file for the seat is March 4 at 5 p.m. Anyone else entering the race after this point, however, faces a crowd of contenders. Five people have already filed for the seat.
The following is a list of candidates who have filed for election locally:
Fort Bend ISD
Position 3
Jim Rice
Sam Popuri
Ashish Agrawal
Deirdre S. Williams
Position 5
Cynthia Lenton Gary
Jason A. Dobrolecki
Pam D. Sutherland
Lily Q. Lam
Allison Drew
Position 7
Christine (Tina) Michie
Rudy Sutherland, Jr.
Ferrel Bonner
Nadine B. Skinner
Monica Riley
Holland Poulsen
Dave Rosenthal
City of Sugar Land
District 1
Steve R. Porter
Mohammad “Jazz” Aijaz
District 2
David Gornet
Nabila Mansoor
Naushad Kermally
District 3
Stewart Jacobson
District 4
Carol McCutcheon
William Ferguson
Stafford
Mayor
Arthur “AJ” Honore’
Leonard Scarcella
Adam “Bob Sugar” Sanchez
Council
Position 1
Esther de Ipolyi
Auturo Jackson
Alice Chen
Position 2
Wen Guerra
Position 3
Virginia Rosas
