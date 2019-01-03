Fire Chief Joey Woolley fundraiser

Chief Joey Woolley beat colon cancer in January of 2018, he now suffers with prostate cancer. Serving as the Battalion Chief in Sugarland for 36 years he is currently the Pecan Grove Fire Department Chief. Please join us at the Sportsman’s Lounge, 918 Hinson St., Richmond, at 1 p.m. on Jan. 5 to help support this loving father, devoted husband and caring resident. Brisket and sausage plates available $10/each. Lots of fun, pool tournament, 50/50 raffle, silent and live auctions, karaoke contest, live music by Asylum. Donations currently being accepted for many things, including auction items. For more information on what is needed and how you can help please call Madeline at 281-253-4293.