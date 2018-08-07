First Colony Community Service Association names Jack Molho interim executive director

The First Colony Community Service Association (FCCSA) has appointed Jack Molho as interim executive director to assist its community-elected board of directors in working to promote and maintain First Colony as a notable premier community.

Molho, a Sugar Land resident for over 30 years, is the founder and CEO of SecureCheck LLC – a security integrator and distributor of MACE Surveillance Systems and MACE Home Security products. He oversaw operations that served master planned communities and home owners’ associations throughout Texas and the Southeast for monitoring activity to deter crime and protect homes and residents until its sale in June of this year.

“This is the ideal time for Jack Molho to become associated with First Colony in this capacity. We’ve selected a very strong leader at a time when First Colony, which just this past year celebrated its 40th anniversary, is in a strong position to translate a citizen-driven vision communicated by the board that will continue to capitalize on opportunities in front of us. We feel Molho has an incredible ability to energize our mission,” said Rick Conley, FCCSA board president.

With First Colony entering its next chapter as a respectful and model master planned community, it will be guided by its board along with Molho, who most recently was president of the Greatwood HOA. Molho prided himself as a “hands on” president who oversaw the day-to-day operations of the community of over 4,200 homes.

In the lead position for three consecutive terms, Molho served a key role in the annexation of Greatwood into the City of Sugar Land. He has also served as president and vice president of the Greatwood Master MUD (Municipal Utility District), and as president of two other large master planned communities, including First Colony and Glen Laurel. Molho is also a licensed realtor and broker with extensive experience in commercial and residential management, and budgeting in both the public and private sectors.

“I have been a resident of Sugar Land since 1984 and enjoy being in one of the finest places to live. I welcome this new opportunity to serve in the best interest of the association,” Molho said.