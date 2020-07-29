Fish City Grill selling weekly shrimp boils

To help residents enjoy a taste of summer during a strange time, Fish City Grill at Sugar Land Town Square is offering a backyard cookout without the hassle of putting one together.

Every Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday while supplies last, the restaurant at 15980 City Walk is offering a shrimp boil with corn, potato and sausage tossed in Cajun butter for $20 per pound and $6 frozen margaritas. The offer applies to dine-in and carryout orders.

For more information, call Fish City Grill at 281-494-3474.