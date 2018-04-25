Missouri City Mayor Allen Owen and his wife, Jane, who are dedicated supporters of the Oyster Creek Rotary Club’s fundraisers, enjoyed Saturday’s fish fry and shrimp boil at the Community Center on Texas Parkway. Proceeds from this fundraiser benefit scholarship programs, the Arc of Fort Bend, Project SMILE and many nonprofit organizations. Bill Petticrew, vice president of the Rotary Club, served as this year’s event chair. Harrison Gregg Jr. is this year’s club president. (Photo by Elsa Malakoff Maxey)