Flight museum reschedules flyover for Sunday

With rain and stormy weather in Houston’s forecast for Friday, the Lone Star Flight Museum has rescheduled its “Fight to the Finish Flyover” for Mother’s Day.

The Houston-based museum announced on its website that the one-hour flyover, originally scheduled for midday Friday, will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday. Nearly 30 “rare and historic warbirds” will take off from Ellington Field and fly 120 miles over the region to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day and the end of World War II in Europe.

According to the flight path posted on the museum’s website, the planes are scheduled to fly above Fort Bend County shortly after 2:30 p.m. They will fly southwest from Bellaire toward Missouri City before turning east toward Brookside Village.

“While we navigate this difficult time in our community, we encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare WWII warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own homes,” museum president and CEO Douglas H. Owens said in a statement posted to the website. “This amazing flyover is a unique opportunity for everyone to view. All they have to do is look up.”

For more information, visit lonestarflight.org.