Flights offered in Ford Tri-Motor plane at West Houston Airport

The 1929 Ford Tri-Motor plane is available for public flights this weekend at West Houston Airport. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Recall the energy, passion, and excitement of the Roaring ’20s by flying aboard a Ford Tri-Motor. Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

Flights in the 1929 aircraft are available through Sunday at West Houston Airport, 18000 Groeschke Road, Houston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $70 for adults online (www.flytheford.com) or $75 at the door. Children (17 and under) are $50. This particular aircraft was used in movies starring Jerry Lewis and Johnny Depp.

All ticket proceeds support the Experimental Aircraft Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the spirit of aviation with everyone. The tour stops are hosted by volunteers who are passionate about sharing the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories.

They invite families to visit and learn all about the aircraft and the organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, so be sure to bring your camera along.

Pilot Steve Lambrick, left, and co-pilot Hank Henry, 93, fly a 1929 Ford Tri-Motor over Houston Thursday afternoon. The public can purchase tickets to fly in the plane this weekend at West Houston Airport. (Photo by Joe Southern)
Pilot Steve Lambrick looks out the window of the Ford Tri-Motor after a media flight Thursday afternoon. (Photo by Joe Southern)

