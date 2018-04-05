Flights offered in Ford Tri-Motor plane at West Houston Airport

Recall the energy, passion, and excitement of the Roaring ’20s by flying aboard a Ford Tri-Motor. Known as the first luxury airliner, the Ford Tri-Motor redefined world travel and marked the beginning of commercial flight.

Flights in the 1929 aircraft are available through Sunday at West Houston Airport, 18000 Groeschke Road, Houston, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $70 for adults online (www.flytheford.com) or $75 at the door. Children (17 and under) are $50. This particular aircraft was used in movies starring Jerry Lewis and Johnny Depp.

All ticket proceeds support the Experimental Aircraft Association, a non-profit organization dedicated to sharing the spirit of aviation with everyone. The tour stops are hosted by volunteers who are passionate about sharing the Ford Tri-Motor’s stories.

They invite families to visit and learn all about the aircraft and the organization. Viewing the aircraft is free, so be sure to bring your camera along.