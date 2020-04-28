Food drive helps area nonprofits

Dozens of volunteers took time out of their Saturday at the Ismaili Jamatkhana and Center in Sugar Land to help several Fort Bend County nonprofit organizations replenish food and hygiene supplies that have been needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “Share Your Blessings” food drive was a joint effort between the Aga Khan Council of the Southwest United States, the city of Sugar Land and Fort Bend Interfaith Community. Volunteers were on hand accepting food and hygiene items to support Fort Bend ISD, East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry and Richmond-Rosenberg Helping Hands.

“In light of the current environment, we thought it would be appropriate due to the need of these organizations in our community,” said Alim Adatia with the Aga Khan Council. “Whether it’s small or large, I think there’s a need across the board – hopefully this can do some small part in alleviating that for the folks who need it.”

The nonprofits that typically thrive on community donations have encountered obstacles in fundraising and supplies, according to Adatia.

“Everyone’s in a time when we’re experiencing something that we never have before,” he said. “I think this highlights and brings to light some of these issues in a more drastic way.”

Sugar Land city council member Naushad Kermally echoed the sentiment Saturday as he helped unload boxes of food and supplies.

“The beautiful thing for me as a city council member is that this stuff stays in our city and our county. People think there’s not poverty in our city, but there is,” he said. “There are folks lining up at shelters and food supply is low, so it’s good that we’re able to have folks within our city and county who give to those who are less fortunate.”

Adatia said that’s the essence of “Share Your Blessings,” which is a variation of the Aga Khan Council’s “Share Your Holidays” drive around Christmas time. The goal of Saturday’s drive, which was pulled together in about a week, was to raise 25,000 pounds of food and hygiene products for those impacted by the virus.

Fort Bend health officials had reported 957 cases of COVID-19 as of Monday afternoon, including 22 deaths caused by the disease.